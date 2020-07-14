Arlene J. Lien

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Arlene passed away peacefully at FieldStone Orchard West, surrounded by her loving family and care givers on July 10, 2020. Born to Ralph and Dorothy Sandin on July 26, 1927 here in the Yakima Valley where she attended school and continued on to graduate from The St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1947.
Arlene married Leroy B. Lien in Feb. 1950 and together raised their three children. In addition to being a loving and giving mother, she went on to work in various doctors’ offices and then continued her career at Memorial Hospital (now Virginia Mason), and retired there in 1971. Even though she grew up in a family that loved the outdoors, she soon found a new passion in being introduced to salmon fishing from her husband, Roy. This lasted a lifetime. They began in the early years venturing out in to the waters at the mouth of the Columbia River in the 60’s in a 16’ wooden boat that dad built. There was always salmon in the freezer for the family and to share among the neighbors. It was at the age of 70 that she hit her stride in landing a 100 lb. halibut at Admiralty Isl., Alaska. She refused several offers from her daughter to take a rest from the battle, but she was determined to bring this one in herself. Only after the harpoon went in did she let go of the rod. Her record still stands in the family.
Arlene was a lifelong supporter of The American Red Cross, the March of Dimes, and a longtime member of The Daughters of the Nile. She was also an avid bowler, water skier and swimmer. Her many friends belonged to their Pinochle Club where they attended their monthly card games. She loved to travel with lifelong friends on their cruises and excursions to the East Coast and the Caribbean and an especially memorable trip with her parents to Alaska. It was during these times that she enjoyed so much to strike up a conversation with a stranger and come away with a new friend. All of her memories were treasured as she never could discard her many cards and letters. It was in 1994 that she found a new calling and began her second career in business in running the family enterprise and then retiring for the final time in 2016.
Arlene was preceded in death by her loving husband Leroy in 1994. She is survived by her three adult children, Susan K. Wiemer (Alan), Eric L. Lien (Julia), and Chris B. Lien (Julie), grandchildren Trevor Haidrich (Toni), Amanda Glover (Steven), Anna Galbreath (Adam), and Arielle Slaymaker (Tyler), and great-grandchildren Bailey, Wyatt, Aiden, Alex and Asher.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff and great caregivers at FieldStone Orchard West and a special thank you to Paul and Kari for their passion and love they showed. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
