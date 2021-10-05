Arlene Elizabeth Greiner Lanz was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Sept. 25, 2021 at the age of 80.
She was born to Anna and George Greiner in Buckley, WA in 1941. She graduated from White River High School.
Arlene married her soulmate Richard of 59 years in the Enumclaw Church of the Nazarene and together they had one daughter, Darlene.
They first hit it off while racing to church and Richard rolled his Studebaker flying over the railroad tracks. After church Arlene picked him up when he was hitchhiking back to Fort Lewis and that is where it all began. They had a fun life together as they entertained countless friends and family in their home in Greenwater. She always had a meal for anyone that stopped by to visit or a bed to spend the night. Everyone felt welcomed and loved in her home. She always had the best sense of humor and was the best sport when her husband sent her to the hardware store to purchase a post hole! Her grandchildren, niece and nephew were always up to pranks as well. One morning she woke up to her living room and dining room furniture switched around while she had been sleeping. She said the pranks made her feel good to see they were having a good time!
She worked at Mutual of Enumcaw, Cedars Restaurant, Alpine Inn, Wapiti Woolies, Creations in Cloth, and The Nazarene Church Daycare. Arlene loved crotcheting, knitting, gardening, hiking, camping and motor biking (she received her motorcycle endorsement at the young age of 70). She was always active in her church: Sunday School teacher, organist, pianist, Secret Sisters, Bible Studies and most importantly she desired to see everyone know the love of Jesus. Words of advice she would give was: “Don’t forget to eat your cake first” and “keep your heart open and listen to Gods’ Voice.”
Survived by her husband, Richard; daughter Darlene (Bill) Massey; grandchildren, Luke (Courtney) Massey, and Cassidy Massey; great-grandchildren, Harper and Hunter Massey; brother Cecil Greiner; and all of her dearly loved extended family and friends.
The family will celebrate her life in the mountains, her happy place!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in