Arla Mae (Haney) Lindstrand

Smith Funeral Home
On October 22, 2021, Arla Mae Lindstrand was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ. She was 94 years old. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by family and friends.
Arla was born on October 16, 1927 in Kennewick, Washington to Herman Carl Haney and Georgia Margaret Biehn. She moved to Sunnyside, Washington when she was only weeks old and lived there for the remainder of her life. She attended Wendell Phillips School and graduated from Sunnyside High School.
Arla led an active and interesting life. She started her career as a dental assistant for Dr. Rockwell where she worked for several years. She was a member of the Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary and when not working or volunteering she embraced everything sports-related. She was an accomplished golfer, bowler, bird hunter, and skier. She was also named Queen of the Sunnyside Grand Stampede.
In 1959, after years of dating, Arla married Russell William Lindstrand. Together they started a family and began their own business, Lindstrand Jewelers. While Russ took care of the store, Arla stayed home on their small farm and raised their three children, Lori, Keri, and Eric. Arla enjoyed caring for the family and tending to the farm and her large garden. On many days she could be seen riding a tractor or feeding the cows and horses. When her children were grown, she helped to rear her grandchildren and loved to attend their extra-curricular events. She also loved to cook and always looked forward to providing elaborate feasts for her family during the holidays and summer barbecues.
Arla continued working on the farm with her husband after he retired in 2001. In 2015 Arla finally left her garden, cows, and farming duties, for a home in town. There, she spent much of her time watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, tending to her flowers, and caring for Russ. After Russ passed away, Arla spent much of her time at Sunnyside Assisted Living visiting with friends and collecting her winnings from weekly Bingo games.
Arla was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of the Sunnyside United Methodist Church where she served on several boards and committees. More than anything, she loved her family and her eight grandchildren. She especially savored spending time with them and watching them grow.
Arla was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lindstrand, her sisters Colleen, Corinne, and Mardell, and brother George.
She is survived by daughters Lori Van de Graaf, Keri (Chad) Nestor, and Eric (Eva) Lindstrand, and grandchildren, Kyle Van de Graaf, Cole Van de Graaf, Drew Van de Graaf, Nate Van de Graaf, Chace Nestor, Kensi (Adam) Nelson, Kaia Lindstrand, and Lia Lindstrand.
The family would like to thank Heartlinks Hospice and Sunnyside Assisted Living for their care during Mom’s final days. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
At Arla’s request, there will be a private graveside burial on November 6th. Those wishing to sign Arla’s online memorial book may do so at www.funerlhomesmith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in