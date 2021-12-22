Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ariah Jade Butler, 12, of Selah, went home to be with Jesus on December 16, 2021, due to a tragic accident. She was born on October 7, 2009, in Yakima, WA.
Ariah was in the 6th grade at Selah Middle School at the time of her death. She loved school and enjoyed playing in the band, dance, and cheer. She also loved TikTok. Ariah was beautiful, smart, funny, and had a smile that lit up any room. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her mother, Amber Butler, and her stepdad, Daniel Lewis, her brother, Bentley, her sister, Charlee, and her brother Ethan, as well as her grandparents and great-grandparents. She is preceded in death by her dad, Dustin Trimble, and great-grandmother, Mary Strocsher.
Visitation is planned for Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 1:00-5:00 PM and the Funeral Service will be on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to assist the family with Ariah’s expenses and to help the family with unexpected personal expenses and can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
