Archie James Wapsheli Jr., 56, passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Hospital May 16, 2020. He was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Archie was born in Lewiston, Idaho on October 13, 1963, to Archie Wapsheli Sr. and Catherine Higheagle. He was born and raised in Lapwai, Idaho and resided in Toppenish, Washington for the last 35 years. He attended Lapwai schools, participated in baby wildcat football, played basketball and baseball. Archie liked to hunt and fish with his brother in law Bull Eneas Jr., and ride horses and chase cattle with his father-in-law David Aleck. He also loved supporting all activities his 6 children participated in.
He was preceded in death by his parents Catherine and Archie, stepfather, Robert Slickpoo, grandparents, Josephine and Antone Higheagle, Nancy George, and Jeanette Slickpoo, sisters, Patricia Bennett, Arlene Wapsheli, and Valerie Wapsheli, brothers, Alexander, Clayton, Johnny Wapsheli, and Willard Nanpooya Jr., mother-in-law Melvina and David Aleck, sisters-in-law, Delvine, Delina, and Brenda Aleck, brothers-in-law, Jim Aleck Sr., Daniel Isadore, Joe Aleck Sr., Bull Eneas, and Danny Green.
Archie was survived by his beloved significant other Dianna Aleck, and his 6 children, Archie III (Pasha), Lyle Sr. (Samantha), Lynndel (Adonis), Athena (Leroy Jr.), Tori Wapsheli, and Tanya (Jarvis) Peters, 16 grandchildren, Cloe, Isaiah, Bree, Talise, Lyle Jr. Lucas, Jarvis Jr. Laci, Leroy III, Gianna, David, Archie IV, Layni, Canaan, Katie, Leighton, and with two more baby girls on the way, his sisters, Cheryl Eneas, and Chaz Bennett, brothers Raymond Bennett Sr., Gordon Bennett Sr., and Randy Bennett Sr.
Dressing was held on Monday, May 18, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Wapato Funeral Home. He will be transported back to Lapwai, Idaho May 19, 2020, to bury at Jonah Hayes Cemetery in Sweetwater Idaho at 1:30 p.m.
