Apryl (Hanson) Smith was born to Gordon and Luella Hanson on April 8, 1954 in Vancouver, Washington and called into the presence of the Lord Jesus at home in Yakima on May 31, 2021.
Apryl’s parents taught her to love Jesus, His Bible and teaching children about Him. She attended schools in Mount Vernon, Spokane, Yakima and finally Bible College in Three Hills, Alberta and Portland, Oregon. She taught children God’s Word at West Side and Sun Valley Churches. Later, she worked in Senior Respite Care Programs and finished her career as Caregiver to a young adult client.
While serving as a Christian Missionary in Colombia, South America she met Dennis Smith. They fell in love and were married in Christ for 41 years.
Full of life, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and cooking. She and Dennis teamed up in hospitality to many in their home. Dennis loved her cooking… Apryl loved the produce from his garden!
A Type 1 Diabetic throughout life, Apryl honored the Lord’s goodness to her by being cheerful, not complaining and thinking of others. Her quiet spirit is missed!
She is preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Luella Hanson and older brother Kimball. She is survived by her husband Dennis Smith, son Matthew Smith, and wife, Lisa, her brother Jeff Hanson and family, and sister Beth Taylor and family.
Dennis thanks the Church Family at SunValley Church and staff of Heartlinks Hospice Care in assisting in Apryl’s care.
A Memorial Service to honor God in giving thanks for His love to Apryl is planned for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at SunValley Church (2002 E. Mead Ave., Union Gap). Memorial Contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or the Union Gospel Mission and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
