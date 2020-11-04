Valley Hills Funeral Home
Antonio Martinez Galvan, 72 years old, passed away October 31st, 2020 in Yakima, WA and resided in Toppenish, WA.
Funeral services: Viewing and Rosary Friday, November 6th, 4-5 Rosary, 5-7 pm viewing, Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 7th, 11 am, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Toppenish.
Antonio was born in Coahuila, MX to Fernando and Rita Galvan on November 16th, 1947. He attended schools in Coahuila and McKinley School in Toppenish.
In March 1956 he relocated from Mexico to Toppenish and settled at the Golding Farms and worked in agriculture throughout the Northwest. Antonio married the love of his life, Maria Guadalupe (Jimenez) Galvan in Toppenish, WA on November 20th, 1971. They welcomed three beautiful children, two daughters and one son, and raised their family in Toppenish. They were happily married for 48 years.
Antonio loved attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. His family was his world and had many friends near and far who will deeply miss him. He enjoyed fast cars, Tri-Cities boat races, Renegade Raceway, dancing, music, western movies, followed sports and absolutely enjoyed making everyone laugh with his sense of humor.
Antonio is survived by his wife Lupina Galvan, daughters Cristina Galvan, and Ibeth Galvan Vance and husband Steve, son Antonio (Tony) Galvan and fiancé Luz; grandchildren Kayla, Courtney, Cody, Iliana, Kalaih, Antonio and Andrea; great-grandchildren Janiya and Jasiah; and also is survived by his three brothers and their families, Fernando Galvan (Dora), Juan Galvan (Alicia) and Oscar Galvan (Patty), his sister-in-law Elida Galvan and brother-in-law Joe Ruiz.
Antonio is preceded in death by his father Fernando Galvan, mother Rita Galvan, brother Manuel Galvan, sister Bertha Ruiz and nephew Andy Sifuentes.
The Galvans wish to thank St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah and all of his family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
