Antonieta “Toni” Ramirez Wilson was born on September 26, 1954 in Guanajuato, GTO Mexico and gained her well deserved wings on October 31, 2021.
No one is truly prepared to say goodbye to a loved one, but as Toni would say with her beautiful accent, “I just want everyone to have a good time.”
Toni wore so many different hats in her lifetime, but the best hat she wore was that she was a friend to everyone, no one was a stranger to her. There was never a dull moment when we were honored with her presence. She was a trustworthy, kind and loving, feisty, adventurous, go with the flow party gal. The list could go on forever in describing Toni. Let’s face it, she was bigger than life itself! Toni made every situation a party! She was a beckoning of light and sure brightened up a room when she entered it, most of the time it was a grand entrance with her one of a kind signature smile… and always red lipstick.
Some of her jobs included working in the fields, Bailey’s Corporations, Dental Surgery Office, Neighborhood Health Clinic and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. It was at YVMH that she met numerous individuals who were acquaintances and friends. Many of these friends became family to her. Toni also had a real passion for horses. She still owned two of them, Juanita and Decretia. She would enter them in races around the Northwest and completely light up when they were about to run a race, even finishing 1st place in one of the races.
Toni was always proud of her voluntary work that consists of Morelia Sister City, March of Dimes, Memorial Follies, NRA and so many others. She enjoyed learning about and harvesting butterflies.
On March 27, 1998 in Reno, Nevada, Toni married the love of her life, Douglas Wilson. They created a wonderful life together through the years. After Doug’s death, Toni traveled to many places and made many memories and touched the hearts of numerous people. She then met Dave Scheuffele at Memorial Hospital where they spent the last 13 years together and had so many memorable and adventurous times.
Toni is survived by her mother, Antonia Ramirez Rodriguez; her brothers and sisters, Juan Ramirez Ramirez (Ana Maria Venegas), Virginia Ramirez Ramirez (Eugenio Gonzalez Torrez), Leticia Ramirez Ramirez (Luis Arturo Landeros Gutierrez), Miriam Ramirez Ramirez, and Martha Ramirez Ramirez (Juan Martin Avila Jaime); her half-brothers, Francisco Javier Villanueva Ramirez (Monserrat Coss Sanchez) and Daniel Villanueva Ramirez; her seven nieces and eight nephews whom she adored. Toni is also survived by countless friends that became family.
Toni is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Wilson; her father, Juan Ramirez Romero; maternal grandparents J. Carmen Moya and Elenteria Petra Ramirez Martinez; and paternal grandparents, Juan Ramirez Ibar and Arcadia Romero.
Church service and celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Gone, but never forgotten, we will keep you in our hearts.
