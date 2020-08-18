Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Antonia (Toni) Marie Kessinger went to join her beloved husband Jimmie Lee Kessinger August 10th, 2020. Born June 18th, 1954 in Boise, Idaho to Larry and Dortha Subisarreta.
Toni worked several jobs in her career, Baileys as a seamstress, Chinook Campers on the production line, and Western RV as a quality control officer. She retired early to enjoy time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing as well as several small trips to see family and friends. She had a tremendous green thumb and loved plants and flowers of all types, she could literally make any plant thrive. Her huge heart, and her ability to see the good in everyone touched everyone around her family or not, to her family was everything and her influence and insight into the family will be sorely missed. Her lessons and passion for family will be her legacy to live for generations to come.
She was preceded in death by her father Larry Subisarreta, mother Dortha Subisarreta, brother Don Winters, sister Donna Fleener and her beloved husband Jimmie. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Keith) Keliikuli of Boise, ID, son Scott (Melissa) Kessinger of Vancouver, WA, dearest sisters Cheryl Jacobs and Patti Subisarreta, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she adored.
