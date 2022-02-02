Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Anton “Tony” Huck, 87, of Selah, passed away Saturday from complications with dementia on January 29, 2022 at Riverview Manor. He was born Feb. 25, 1934 in Bismarck, North Dakota to John and Ascelena “Lena” (Steier) Huck. Tony attended Marquette before moving back to North Dakota where he farmed with his uncle for a while before moving back to Yakima. After Tony returned to Yakima, he met Nyla “Jean” Phillips. They had been married 63 years when Jean passed away in 2017.
Tony worked for Mid-Mountain Construction for 30 plus years. He was mostly a truck driver but there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. Tony was quite the handyman. In his downtime, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and was an avid gardener. He enjoyed sports, especially watching Gonzaga. He and Jean always enjoyed their time at the casino.
Tony was known as an honest, caring loving husband, father and friend.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Becky and the entire staff at Riverview Manor for the care they provided to Tony.
Anton is preceded in death by wife, Jean Huck, son Gregory Huck and a sister, Anna Mary Fiscus. He is survived by his sons, Blaine (Cindy), Daryl (Robin) and Barry (Michelle); daughters, Paula (Rick) and Lena; daughter-in-law, Lisa; sisters, Tillie White and Helen Fix; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Burial following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
