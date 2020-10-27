October 5, 1933 - October 24, 2020
Antje “Annie” Grimmius, age 87, longtime Outlook, WA resident passed away October 24, 2020 at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Sunnyside, WA. Annie was born in Sunnyside on October 5, 1933 to Paul and Lida Warmenhoven. She went to the Sunnyside High School. Annie worked for 8 years at the Holland Bakery which was owned by her parents. She also played the organ at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church where she was a lifelong member.
On October 24, 1956 Annie married Bert Grimmius. They had six children. For a number of years they had a dairy on Independence Road. Annie worked in Environmental Services at the Sunnyside Community Hospital for 17 years. She enjoyed writing letters and sending newspaper clippings to family and friends who didn’t live in the area. Her family also loved all the baking she did.
She is survived by five children: Jean (Lawrence) Getsinger of Granger, WA, Don (Jan) Grimmius of Visalia, CA, Paula (Kevin) Stevens of Robins, IA, Larry (Julie) Grimmius of North Highlands, CA and Linda (Dana) Sitzmann of Kingsley, IA, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Bill (Shirley) Warmenhoven, Eleanor (Richard) Hall, and Linda Wheeler, sisters-in-law Jane Warmenhoven and Vera Grimmius, brothers-in-law Leon Van Os and Steve Mulder, and longtime friend Nellie Kielstra. She is preceded in death by her husband Bert, son Henry Grimmius and siblings Helen Van Os, Paul Warmenhoven and Joann Mulder.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, October 29 from 4-7 pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A private graveside service will be held on Oct. 30. Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School. If you would like to sign Annie’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
