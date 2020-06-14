Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Anthony Richard Thomas (Tony), 63, of Yakima, WA, passed away June 1, 2020 after a valiant battle with lung cancer.
Tony was born on March 28, 1957 to Richard and Marie Thomas in Corvallis, OR. After graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1975, he went on to Perry Technical Institute and became an electrician. He worked at Hanford for 39 years building his career. In 1984 Tony met his wife, Lori (Hudson) Thomas, and they wed in 1986, going on to have two children: William (Bill) and Jacquelyn (Jackie).
In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father Tony also loved fishing, hunting and golfing. Tony spent his younger years fishing on the Columbia River, hunting in the PNW and camping every weekend possible with his family. He enjoyed golfing and could be found out on the course any given summer evening and weekend. When he wasn’t golfing, he was spending time with his wife around their home, rooting on the Seahawks, watching old western movies and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Tony is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Lori. He is survived by his wife, Lori Thomas; his two children, Bill (Breanna) Thomas, Jackie (Cody) Baker; and his five grandchildren, Anthony (13), Jaxson (9), Hunter (8), Lillian (6) and Brayden (5). He is also survived by his mother in law Donna Hudson
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
