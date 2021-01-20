Anthony H. Wahpat

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Anthony Hiram Wahpat, Sr., 60, “A’skilamama,” of White Swan, Wa. passed peacefully early morning on January 16, 2021 with his wife and daughters by his side, due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Yakima, Washington.
He was born March 29, 1960 to the late Kenneth Wahpat and Joanna Meninick. He was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation and lived his entire life on the Yakama Reservation.
He attended McKinley elementary school in Toppenish, Washington, and moved to White Swan to attend middle and high school.
As a young adult he spent the Spring and Fall seasons fishing on the Columbia River with his Dad. He also was a firefighter for a couple seasons before he started his 21-year service working for the Yakama Nation Forest Products.
In 1990, he started his life with his soul mate, wife Deborah Wahpat. They welcomed their first daughter Christina Angel in 1992, their second daughter Lillian Mildred in 1994 and their only son Anthony Jr. in 1996. His children and grandchildren were his world. He loved spending time with his family and made sure they were always taken care of. He was truly a man with a big heart who not only loved his family, but all of his friends were just like family.
One of his favorite pastimes was at the local pool halls where he became an avid pool player, playing on several leagues throughout the Upper and Lower Valley and traveled to many pool tournaments throughout the Pacific Northwest. During the Lincoln City BCA tournament, he was amongst the top 10 in his division out of 300 players.
He enjoyed going to the mountains and going Legends Casino on his off time from work and pool. When he would win jackpots, he loved to spend on his granddaughters. He will be greatly missed for his laughter and jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Wahpat, at the family home, his daughter, Christina Angel Wahpat (Jayson) of White Swan, daughter Lillian Mildred Wahpat of Lapwai, Idaho, his sons, Anthony Hiram Wahpat, Jr. and Joseph Wagner of the family home, daughter Dreanne LeGarde of Yakima,daughter Marissa Kalama, son, John Kalama, daughter, Tashina Stahi all of Oregon; three sisters, Antoinette Wahpat Williams, Debbie LeGarde, and Linda LeGarde, and one brother, Franklin LeGarde; his mother Joanna Meninick, uncle Robert Wahpat, grandaughters Iva Wahpat, Niyati Wahpat and Aubrey, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was in preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Wahpat, paternal grandparents Sampson Wahpat, and Lillian White Wahpat, maternal grandparents Joe Meninick and Mary Sconawah and aunt Mildred Wahpat Piel.
A private dressing was held Monday, January 18, 2021. Prayer Service will be Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. at the Family home in White Swan, WA with burial to follow at the 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery of White Swan, Washington.
Due to Yakama Nation Ordinance COVID Restrictions will apply. Social Distancing Masks Required.
The family appreciates all the prayers and support.
