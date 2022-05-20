Anthony Fluaitt

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Anthony Charles Fluaitt, 42, of Naches, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2022.
A viewing will be held at Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee, WA on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Memorial Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 am followed by a reception. The family requests guests wear Seahawks, Sounders, or Star Wars attire in honor of Anthony.
The family requests guests wear Seahawks, Sounders, or Star Wars attire in honor of Anthony.
