Anthony Antonio Vargas, passed away on September 10, 2021 at the young age of 43.
Anthony was born on September 3, 1977 to Alan Kublic and Ninfa Vargas. He is remembered for having such a great sense of humor and a prankster. Music was a major part of his life. Music helped him through life’s struggles. He was the family DJ and threw a great party. Anthony worked as a chef in many restaurants in Washington and Texas. His fun loving personality will be missed by those who were close to him.
Anthony is lovingly survived by his parents, Ninfa Vargas and Alan Kublic, his three children, Angelina, Santino and Angelica, his two siblings, Alan and Michelle, and many many friends.
Viewing has been scheduled for Friday September 17, 2021 from 12 pm to 7 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane).
Funeral will be held on Saturday the 18th at 10:00 am also at Valley Hills Funeral Home with a procession to Calvary Cemetery to follow.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence the family.
