Anselmo Lopez Cantù (Chemo) was accepted into the Lord’s loving arms on February 15th, 2022, in Prosser, WA at the age of 75. Chemo was born in Edinburg, Texas on April 21st, 1946. He was the third child born to Galdino and Dominga Cantù. The family migrated to Washington in the late 1950’s, arriving in Crewport, WA for seasonal agricultural work. They eventually settled in Granger, WA to raise their family. At an early age, Chemo developed a strong work ethic and sense of maturity, helping his parents care and provide for their large family, as one of the eldest siblings. He fulfilled a patriarchal role in the family in many ways. For several years, Chemo helped raise his nephew, Robert Cantù. In his free time, Chemo enjoyed crossword puzzles, spending time with friends and family, and a daily dose of the local newspaper. Chemo grew a deep love for animal companionship. His dogs and cats were an important part of his daily life. In pursuit of his education and career, he earned his GED and attended Perry Technical Institute to earn a vocational degree in auto parts. Being the handsome young man that he was, courting women was an inevitable part of his life. Chemo would eventually welcome four children into the world; a daughter, Julie, and a son, Michael. On Oct. 28th, 1971, Chemo married Rosalinda Salazar and they welcomed Anselmo Jr. and Teresa Cantù. His small family would grow to bless him with ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His role as a grandfather was one of his defining characteristics. He earned the love and admiration of each grandchild, through his own love, commitment, and playfulness. For the last 20+ years of his life, Chemo developed everlasting bonds with his grandchildren, caring for them in their youth. They recall spending entire days with him at his Yakima residence, taking trips to the store, walking around the block, and playing with his beloved pets. After moving in with his son and family, his grandchildren then reciprocated the love and care he provided to them. They will forever cherish the memories of getting him a cup of hot coffee every morning, watching in fascination as he blew rings of smoke from his cigarettes, and losing themselves to his joyously contagious laugh. His legacy of strength and love will continue to motivate their family as they grow in generations. Chemo is survived by his children: Anselmo (Dolores) Cantù Jr, Teresa (Sean) Golob, grandchildren: Mercedes, Anselmo III (Ciara), Mariah (Jesse) Manjares, Keanu (Alecia), Diego (Shaylin), Malik, Maliya, Olivia, Kaia, Kora, great-grandchildren: Malakai, Paisley, and Alonzo. He is preceded in death by one daughter, Julie, great-granddaughter, Gabriella Lei Cantù, his mother, father, and several siblings and nephews. Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, February 20th, 4-8 pm with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. The funeral mass will be Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 11 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA. Those wishing to sign Anselmo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
