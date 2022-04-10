Smith Funeral Home
Annikki L (Matilainen) Timmermans, age 84, a longtime Sunnyside resident, passed away at the Swedish heart center in Seattle on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Annikki Timmermans was born in Rautalampi, Finland March 5, 1938, to Antti and Sylvi Matilainen. Annikki attended schools in Finland, Sweden, Germany and in the U.S. at Michigan State. Annikki spoke several foreign languages and had worked as a translator for the Finnish government. Annikki met her first husband Robert Olson in Germany whom she married and came to the U.S. in 1964, she had two children Patrick and Tina. Annikki became a widow in 1982. In 1983 she married William (Bill) Timmermans a longtime friend of the family.
Annikki was a great mother and was well known for her delicious goodies, appetizers, and tasty dinners. She loved to entertain her family and friends. Annikki was a top notch businesswoman that excelled in everything she did. She was loved and respected by her customers, her success and the repeat of her clientele was proof of that. She also went to Vietnam with her husband Bill a couple times to help support the orphanage in Tam Ky and children with medical problems.
Annikki with her husband Bill owned and operated Finn Realty, Finlandia Dairy, Finn Realty construction, Flying Dutchman Self Storage in Peshastin, Leavenworth Mini Storage and various other ventures. Annikki loved spending time with her children and three grandchildren Addison, Quinnton and Elijah Mercer. Annikki enjoyed our trips to Finland, the family all loved her deeply and admired her many accomplishments. She also enjoyed her times with Bill in their beautiful home in Leavenworth where they stayed 3-4 days every week having lots of dinners and parties with their friends. Living full time in Leavenworth for the past 5 years. Most of their friends in Leavenworth were immigrants like themselves. Annikki was preceded in death by her mother, father and 8 siblings, she is survived by her husband Bill, many nieces and nephews in Finland, son Patrick and wife Ha, daughter Tina, grandchildren Addison, Quinnton and Elijah Mercer.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Annikki’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
