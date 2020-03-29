Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our lovely mother, Annie Pastrana, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 with her children at her side. Annie was born in Sugar City, Colorado on June 30, 1930 to Guadalupe Blanco and Petra R. Hijar-Blanco. Annie attended schools in Sugar City and Ordway. At the age of 17, she married Marcelino Pastrana in 1948. From Colorado they moved to Washington and settled in the Wapato area. Annie had six children that she cared for at home until the youngest started school.
In her early years, Annie worked on the farm to help her mother out while her father worked on the Missouri Pacific Rail line. She also had a part time job at the local grocery store. As a working mother, she was employed seasonally in the local canneries. She made the move to Bayley’s Manufacturing and worked as a seamstress for several years. When the Bayley plant closed, she worked at the Lynch Bakery in both locations, Yakima and Wapato.
Marcelino and Annie spent their retirement years traveling to the Seattle area to enjoy their grandchildren and attend their events. They also did their best to visit Colorado annually and spend time with their siblings and many relatives. Colorado was always “Home” to mom.
Annie had a very strong work ethic and great faith, which she endeavored to pass onto her children. She believed in an immaculate home and a well-tended yard, maintaining both well into her 80’s. With a needle, thread and sewing machine she could mend anything perfectly from a ripped baseball to emergency wedding gown repairs. She was an extremely strong and caring mother, we will miss her voice and words of wisdom.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Marcelino, son Robert Pastrana, daughter Becky Grosso, brother Ned Blanco and brother Frank Hijar. She is survived by her children Marsha Pastrana, Guadalupe Pastrana, John Pastrana and Kathryn (Ron) Regalado, Robert Grosso (son-in-law), MaryAnn Schille (daughter-in-law), sisters Dolores Gallegos and Mollie Rudd, sister-in-law Natalie Blanco and brother Ralph Blanco. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank the staff at Cottage in the Meadow Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for our mother and our family. Many thanks to the Paul Zagelow family for their assistance, care and love for our mother.
Mass and Memorial Services will be held at a future date.
