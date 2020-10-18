Annie Everhart

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Annie Pearl (Robinson) Everhart made her final transition from this earthly life to eternal life on October 6, 2020. She was born to Deacon and Katie (Fairley) Robinson on May 10, 1941 in Hamlet, NC. At an early age Anne, as she preferred to be called, accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Mill Branch Baptist Church in Whiteville, NC. After graduating from Central High School, with honors, she attended Durham Business School in Raleigh, NC.
Anne met Sgt. John E. Everhart during a military service at Mill Branch Baptist Church. After a time, they fell in love and united in holy matrimony on August 4, 1961. To this union two children were born, their daughter Caroline and son Stacy. After John’s twenty-year tenure in the Army the family moved to Yakima, WA. At that time Anne became first lady when John was called to serve as the Pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church. She continued the same role for 33 more years when John was later installed as Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, in Yakima, WA.
Anne worked in clerical and retail positions during her years as a military wife. She retired in Yakima from Mervyn’s. Anne enjoyed baseball and basketball games of the Yakima Bears and Sun Kings. Finding recipes to cook, baking homemade cakes, and collecting Precious Moments figurines were favorite pastimes.
Anne read her Bible daily and would listen to songs of praise on the radio. Her last Sunday was at Pilgrim Rest where she had communion and a blessed time with everyone there.
In addition to Anne’s parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John on March 28, 2020, and son-in-law Haywood Irwin on February 4, 2017. She leaves to honor and cherish her memories: daughter Caroline Irwin, son Stacy “Tiger” Everhart; her siblings: Doris Catherine Thompson of Chesilhurst, NJ and Jeanette Clarey of Hampton, VA and a sister-in-law Lottie Bernice Robinson of Elkins Park, PA; in-laws: Joy Fay Everhart, Percy (Myra) Everhart, Corine Wilson and Janet Brown all of Tyler, TX; five grandchildren: Kyle, Jordan and Monetia Everhart, Haywood Irwin IV, and the eldest Craig Everhart who first called her “Mimi” and became her caretaker until her last day. Also, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at Shaw & Sons. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
