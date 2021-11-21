Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
ANNETTE MARIE BOUCHEY went to be with her Lord on November 7, 2021. She was born April 7, 1962 and was the seventh child to Ray and Ilene (Shannon) Bouchey.
She grew up on the family farm in the Harrah/Wapato area and attended Harrah Grade School and Carroll High School before graduating from White Swan High School in 1980. After graduation, Annette became a Flight Attendant for Alaska Airlines. She enjoyed the opportunity the job provided her in traveling to many different places. She and her parents were able to take memorable trips to Hawaii and California together.
In 1986, she married Mike Hahn and after her son, Kenny, was born she became a Property Manager for various properties in the Mill Creek and Everett areas.
Annette loved spending time with Kenny and her entire family, visiting as often as she could. The many camping trips to Lake Easton were favorites of the entire family that none of us will ever forget.
Annette is survived by her son, Kenny Hahn, of Everett, her sisters, Kathy (Mike) Johnson, Julie Logan, Marlene Bouchey, and Janice (Don) Haywood, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Bouchey and their families. She is also survived by many cousins in the Bouchey and Shannon families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ilene Bouchey and her brothers, Dale and Dave Bouchey.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all family members that have helped with the arrangements for Annette, including Jamin and the staff at Brookside Funeral Home!
An informal Fellowship Gathering will be held December 4, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA. The family suggests that memorials may be made to Sonrise Christian Center, or the charity of your choice, in care of Brookside Funeral Home, PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in