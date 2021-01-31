Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with the heaviest hearts, we announce the passing of our dear, sweet Annette Connelly. We lost Annette the morning of Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Her Lord and Savior has called her home.
Annette Lorraine Sauve was born June 19, 1941. She was the 8th and last child born to Isidore and Celestine Sauve of Moxee. She attended Holy Rosary School for 10 years, until it was closed in 1957. She moved on and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1959, where she was named “Jamara Queen” her senior year. In her younger years, she often baby-sat her nieces and nephews, with whom she stayed close with throughout her life. After school, Annette worked at Snokist for 8 years. She also helped her Mom & Dad cut twine in the Sauve Garage in Moxee throughout the ‘60’s.
In 1961, Annette married Jay Dee Akers. They spent the next several years traveling and having fun, and for a short time lived in Moscow, Idaho. In 1968 her oldest child (Sharri) was born. She spent her next 3 years working for Yakima Western Sportswear. In 1969 her marriage with Jay ended.
In 1970, Annette met the “Love Of Her Life” Dick Connelly on the dance floor at a downtown Yakima dance hall. Dick and Annette were married February 12, 1972, next door to what would become their family’s 50+ year home.
Dick brought 2 sons (Greg & Rick) from his previous marriage, to start their own “Brady Bunch.” A year after being married, her second daughter (Monique) was born, and later in 1978, her youngest son (Tony) was born.
Dick and Annette owned/operated Dick’s Auto Sales from 1984-2002.
Annette enjoyed being home with her children and spent countless hours volunteering for St. Joseph’s/Marquette School, where her youngest 3 attended school. She loved to spoil all kids (not just her own) with whatever treats she could provide for them. Annette also provided transportation to older relatives and loved ones who couldn’t drive themselves anymore.
Annette loved music, especially Elvis & country music. She loved concerts and kept a list of all the musical celebrities she had met or seen in concert. She loved dancing. Dick and Annette could often be found at the Eagles dancing on the weekends. She enjoyed playing cards, and gambling at the casinos, when she could get away with it. Annette loved camping. Even after they sold their RV, she would stay at a nearby hotel, to ensure she didn’t break the 30+ year annual tradition. Campfire conversations, jokes and treats were going to happen on her watch. She looked forward to it every year. Annette also loved hosting swimming pool parties. From potlucks to family picnics to birthday parties, everyone was welcome in her “OOL.”
Annette was so proud of all of her children and grandchildren; she would do anything for them. Annette was also very proud of her Sauve family roots.
She spoke highly of the pioneering/accomplishments achieved by her relatives in the Moxee area.
Annette is survived by her husband of 49 years - Dick Connelly, their five children - Greg Connelly, Rick (Connie) Connelly, Sharri (Robert) Greene, Monique Walters, Tony (Melanie) Connelly, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four sisters, one brother and countless cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Annette truly had a heart of gold. She was kind to everyone. She knew what was important in life. She was the type of person you would want to hug after just meeting her. She was the best daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandma and great-grandma. Everyone loved her. We are going to miss her more than any words can describe. We hope she has finally reunited with her beloved Momma and is playing cards and visiting.
Viewing is planned for Monday, February 1, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm and Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at Holy Rosary Church in Moxee on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:00 am with Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery to follow. Please continue to wear your mask and follow the social distancing rules and signs. 50 people will be allowed in the church, with another 50 in the hall. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
