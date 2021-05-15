Smith Funeral Home
Anne W. den Hoed age 82, passed away on May 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. She was born June 19, 1938 in Ridderkerk, Netherland as the fifth child of Arthur and Hendrika (Flach) den Hoed. Anne immigrated with her family to the United States from the Netherlands in 1948, and they settled in New Jersey. In 1954, Anne’s entire family moved to Grandview, Washington. She graduated from high school and from there went on to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Yakima. She worked as an Emergency Room Nurse for most of her career. Early in life Anne enjoyed hiking, biking, and traveling with family and friends. She would think nothing of biking from Yakima to Sunnyside and back in one day. She was an amazing photographer and kept family and friends well supplied with photos. Quilting was her passion, and she gifted many people with beautiful works of art. She also loved gardening and her flower gardens were beautiful, bursting with color and enjoyed by many. Anne was a lifelong member of the Netherlands Reformed Church of Sunnyside. She will be greatly missed. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. She is survived by several siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Service will be limited to family due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the North America General Mission Bolivia Fund. Those wishing to sign Anne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
