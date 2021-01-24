Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Anne Marie “Julie” Julienne (Cyr) Bridges, 87, of Yakima, WA passed peacefully January 15, 2021 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Yakima. She was born to Frederick Cyr and Anais (Beaulieu) Cyr, July 18, 1933 in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada.
Julie spent her childhood and early adult years in St. Anne, working in a family business where she was to first set eyes on her future husband. They officially met at the “Outpost” which they frequented to dance which they loved to do. Julie and Tommy eventually married, had children and traveled extensively before settling in Yakima, WA where they raised their three daughters.
Julie thoroughly enjoyed her yearly summer vacations. Her favorite was usually spending time and walking on the beach and listening to the ocean roar. She enjoyed collecting memorabilia from each of the places she visited. For years, Julie looked forward to her “coffee time” with dear friends who met weekly to share in their friendships. Julie also loved to entertain and was certain to make sure no one left hungry. Julie adored cats; one of her most favorite animals. Although she did not have a cat at the time of her passing, she always made sure the neighbor cats were welcome.
Throughout her years, Julie spent time collecting friendship cups and also collected porcelain dolls, of which she had quite the showcase. Later she added to her collections, angels, and lighthouses. She loved to shop, not only for herself, but for others; she took much pleasure in giving.
Survivors include her daughters Colombe (Brad) Andersen of Spokane, WA, Serina (Harrell Brown) O’Dell of Yakima, WA, and Karen (Scott) Powell of Henderson, NV; grandchildren Paul, Ryan, Kris, Kelly (Jaime) and Hannah; great-grandchildren Maya, Nevaeh, Tony, Alonzo and Maritsza; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas “Tommy” Ray Bridges; her parents, Frederick Cyr and Anais (Beaulieu) Cyr; her brother Arthur Cyr, and half-brothers Sylvio Cyr and Réne Cyr.
The family extends their greatest gratitude to the staff at Virginia Mason Memorial who kept our mother at peace and in comfort during her final hours. We also want to extend our appreciation to Shaw and Sons Funeral Home for their services.
Due to the COVID restrictions, viewing and service will be limited to family. Viewing will be held from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Monday, January 25th; a Funeral Mass will also be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 26th; followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
