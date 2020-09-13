Anne Brandvold (nee Buys)

Brandvold, Anne, age 95, born Dec. 23, 1924, in St. Paul, MN, died peacefully Aug. 31, 2020 in Yakima, WA with her husband and children at her side. Preceded in death by husband James Brandvold, and sister Audrey Hackert. Survived by husband Henry P. Buys, sister Henrietta Lundberg, brothers Robert Buys, and Richard Buys (Ineke), children Jacque Starr (Bill), Chris Brandvold (Eileen, previous spouse Karen), and Mike Brandvold (Sandra), grandchildren Ryan Starr (Teressa), Megan Maurer (Joe), Jordan Starr, Davis Brandvold, Elise Brandvold, Dustin Brandvold, and Madeline Brandvold, great-grandchild Hadley Maurer, and over 100 cousins, nieces and nephews. Anne lived a full and wonderful life with her husband Hank Buys of 20 years. They traveled throughout the U.S. in their motor home, enjoyed motorcycle rides, and tours with their antique car club. Lots of love to all their friends in Yakima, Palm Springs, and beyond. Her motto and reminder to all was, “The cup is half full.” Family gravesite service to be held in West St. Paul, MN at a future date. If desired, condolences may be sent to Hank Buys, 605 Bittner Road, Yakima WA 98901.
