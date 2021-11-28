Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
AnnaBelle Mary Rose Schmidt (Lessard) passed away November 22, 2021 in Yakima, WA. She was born at home on November 13, 1928 to Alphonse and Marie Lessard in the village of Oakwood, North Dakota.
She attended school in Oakwood where she spoke, wrote and read in French. In 3rd grade her family moved from Oakwood to Grafton, North Dakota where she learned English. Her family moved to Moxee, Washington in 1943 when she was a sophomore in High School to be near family. AnnaBelle excelled at school and never missed a day. She attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated at 17.
After high school she worked as a telephone operator for NW Bell for 5 years. At age 23 she met Richard (Dick) Schmidt at a popular dance Hall. When he first saw her at the dance hall, he told a friend he was going to marry her, and they ended up being married for 65 years! Mom and Dad loved to dance, and we loved to watch them!
They were married April 26, 1952 at St. Paul’s Church in Yakima. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Chicago for a job opportunity for Dick. During their one year in Chicago, Ann worked for a telephone company until their first child (Dale) was born. They then moved to Tacoma for one year. After the one year in Tacoma they decided to move to Yakima to raise their family and be near other family. Three more children joined the family; Caryn, Glenda and Brian.
An excellent cook, Ann enjoyed cooking, baking and collecting cookbooks, and had quite the collection!
She was a member of the YLI (Young Ladies Institute) for over 60 years. A committed member of the Catholic Church her entire life, she enjoyed being involved in the church and the many activities.
In October 1970 Dick and Ann started their own business, Evergreen Collection and Check Service. The whole family had worked at Evergreen in some capacity during high school and college. When Dick and Ann retired, Dale and his wife Judy purchased Evergreen.
They belonged to the Elks Sunchasers Club and went on many RV outings. They traveled to each state and visited many friends and family along the way. Ann loved RV’ing! In 1991 they purchased a lot at Outdoor Resorts in Cathedral City, CA. where they spent 20 years living in motor homes and a 5th wheel for the winter. They made many lifelong friends and enjoyed many parties, pot-lucks, plays, short trips and entertaining.
Ann and her two daughters went on annual shopping trips for 42 consecutive years! They visited Portland, Seattle, NYC, Las Vegas, Edmonton, Hawaii and many other cities. We surprised her on her 85th birthday by flying First Class (her only time) to Los Angeles to watch tapings of Wheel of Fortune. Our brother Brian joined us for this special trip.
An amazing lady, she lived at home independently until she passed at age 93! She was very happy to be able to stay at home.
Ann is survived by her children Caryn Matusiefsky (Mark), Glenda Frazier (Bruce) and Brian Schmidt (Tammy), and sister Joyce Hammermeister.
More than anything Ann loved her family, and was an amazing and proud Grandma of 10 grandchildren; Erin Mattson (Kory), Keith Schmidt (Elyse), Jonathan Matusiefsky (Kelly), Allysa Reece (Travis), Stephanie Eshleman (Emerson), Chante’, Lexa and Jolie Frazier, Karsten and Karina Schmidt and eight great grandchildren; Chloe and Caleb Mattson, Davis and Cleo Reece, Wesley and Miles Matusiefsky, Grayson Onustock and Leta Schmidt. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, who died in 2016, her oldest son Dale who died of cancer in 1998, and her brothers Ray, Art, Don and Dean.
We wish to thank Ann’s long time and dear friend Kathy Poulin for her special friendship and all she did for Ann over the years.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 with a Rosary service beginning at 5:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. follow by a Celebration of Life at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr. Yakima at 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
