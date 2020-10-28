Valley Hills Funeral Home
Anna R Barnes (82) passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on October 25, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1938 in Yellville, Arkansas and moved to Yakima with her family in 1952. She was a proud graduate of Highland High School in 1958.
On October 1, 1960 she met the love of her life, Claude D. Barnes, and the two married on March 17, 1961 and started a loving family.
She is survived by her husband Claude D. Barnes, and children: Dennis D. Barnes, Tammie (Smith) Barnes, David D. Barnes, Renee (Dechance) Barnes, Teresa A. (Barnes) Froehlich and Jerome A. Froehlich, grandchildren: Chelsea A. (Froehlich) Norvell and Kirtis G. Norvell, Ian N. Barnes, Brett J. Barnes and Jadynn Shupe, Justin D. Barnes, and her brother Jerry Kyles and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Onimus and Ina Kyles and her brother Jimmy Kyles.
Visitation will take place Friday October 30, 2020 from 12 pm to 5 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901).
Funeral Service will take place Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am also at Valley Hills Yakima with a procession to Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima following immediately. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
The family would like to thank “Visiting Angels” for their kind support through these difficult times. We could not have done it without you.
