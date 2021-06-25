Valley Hills Funeral Home
Anna Oord, born 1-22-1925 in Manhattan, Montana, passed away 6-22-2021 in Kennewick, Washington.
Anna married Bill Oord in Zillah on 6-18-1946. They were lifetime residents in Zillah and the Sunnyside area. Anna was a homemaker and gardener. She loved camping, traveling, and family events.
Anna is survived by one daughter, extended family, and friends.
Funeral service for Anna Oord will be held at Faith Community Church in Zillah, Washington on 6-26-2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will take place at Zillah Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
You are all invited to Faith Community Church after the graveside burial service for a celebration of life luncheon.
