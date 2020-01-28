Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Anna Mary Maygra, 96, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Mary was born July 25, 1923 in Burnstad, North Dakota to Michael and Alice Moser. On November 29, 1941 she married Harvey Omer Maygra in Yakima.
Mary worked 32 years for Prentice Packaging before retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Paul and Holy Redeemer Catholic churches. Mary enjoyed baking, cooking, playing pinochle, polka and waltz dancing, conversation and companionship with her many dear friends, and most of all spending time with her loving family!
Survivors include her three sons and their spouses: Harvey Jr. and Sandy of Westport, Gary and Evelyn of Bonney Lake, and Dale and Ellen of Selah; eight grandchildren: Craig, Sean (Susan), Daron (Rachel), Ryan (Jolene), Blake (Staci), Kimmie (DJ), David (Natalie), and Kyle (Heidi); ten great-grandchildren: Dain, Savannah, Sadie, Madde, Nevaeh, Jake, Zayden, Charlotte, Miller, and Malia; and sisters: Alice Sutley and Tracy O’Bara of Yakima. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey, her parents Michael and Alice Moser, brothers: Val, Pete, Mike, Joe, Lawrence, Frank, and Tony Moser, and sisters: Maggie Gleason and Dorothy Weisaar.
A Vigil will be held Monday, February 3, at 6:00 pm. Viewing will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on February 3 and 10:00-10:30 am on February 4 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Cathedral. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.
