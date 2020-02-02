Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Anna Mary Maygra, 96, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
A Vigil will be held Monday, February 3, at 6:00 pm. Viewing will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on February 3 and 10:00-10:30 am on February 4 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial is Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Cathedral. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.
