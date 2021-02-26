Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Anna Mary Fiscus (Huck) passed away at the age of 84 on February 22, 2021, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family. She was born on December 22, 1936 in New England, North Dakota to John R. Huck and Lena (Steier) Huck. Anna Mary moved to Yakima, Washington when she was a baby with her parents and siblings and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1955. The day after graduation, she began working at the Pacific Northwest Bell telephone company.
Anna Mary and Howard Fiscus got married on October 3, 1959. Howard started a trucking company, Fiscus Motor Freight, in 1961 before their first child was born. Anna Mary left the telephone company and was the heart of the office at Fiscus Motor Freight where she remained Secretary-Treasurer up until the Spring of 2018. Their first son, Bradley Fiscus, was born on May 1, 1962. On June 3, 1963, their second son, Terry Fiscus, was born. On March 9, 1965 daughter Kathy Blanchard was born. Their third son, Michael Fiscus, was born on October 9, 1968. Howard and Anna Mary have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Howard and Anna Mary enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Yuma, Disneyland with their kids, yearly trips to Reno, and spending days on the golf course together. They enjoyed time on the water in their boat, “The Proud Mary,” and the annual Opening Day family fishing trips to Blue Lake for nearly 50 years. In her early years, Anna Mary was an avid bowler with many league trophies, and a high average woman’s score.
Anna Mary was preceded in death by parents John and Lena Huck, brother-in-law Leon White, sister-in-law Jean Huck, and son Bradley, who died of ALS on April 13, 2004.
She is survived by her sister Tillie White, sister Helen Fix (Dan), brother Tony Huck, and her husband Howard Fiscus. Also survived by son Brad’s wife, Cindy, children Christina (Rilan and Addyson), Angela (Josh); son Terry (Bridget) and children Jené (Seth and children Lucas, Tucker and Millie), Chelsey (Jesse and child Mia) and Brandi (Jerrad and children Phip and Libby); daughter Kathy (Dale) and children Dustin (Shayla) and Tricia (Casey and children Hadley and Rhett); and son Michael (Barb and children Kaitlyn, Kevyn, Kamryn and Avienda).
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm with a Vigil beginning at 6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Church in Moxee, followed by Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. The Vigil and Mass will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Anna’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Children’s Village (yakimachildrensvillage.org) or ALS TDI (als.net/donate) or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
