November 14, 1935 - June 17, 2020
Anna Mae Grant, Yakima native, passed away on June 17th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadows in Yakima. Anna Mae graduated from Webber College in Babson Park, Florida, and worked as a computer programmer for Tally Rand Co., as well as for IBM. Anna Mae spent her later years as a homemaker raising her two sons Sean and Michael Grant. Anna Mae was naturally very artistic and musically gifted. She never met a stranger and it was usual for all the boys’ friends to call her “mom” like they were one of her own.
Anna Mae was both a devoted mother and wife to Alan Grant who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sons, daughter-in-law Wendy Grant, three grandchildren, Laney, Sean, & “baby” Michael, extended family Elizabeth Grant, RN, Adam Grant, and her brother Patrick Clark who cared for her until the end. She was preceded in death by her parents, June Hendrix RN, Walter Clark, and siblings Lt. John Hendrix (U.S. Army), David Hendrix (FBI ret.) and William Hendrix, RN. Special thank you to Mary and John Nelson for their caring attention and love they provided to her during her final months. In lieu of services, a donation can be made in her memory to the American Heart Assoc., www.heart.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In