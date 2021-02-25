December 15, 2004 - February 10, 2021
Anna went to climb tall mountains, run through the fields, zip line across the valleys, and contemplate the world and how things work on 2/10/21.
Anna had a village that loved her deeply, and despite her weariness she loved back with all she had. She was the first to lend a hand, check on others, attempt a bad joke, make others laugh and give of herself. She loved her “farm,” her family and her friends.
When Anna trusted you, she loved with all she had and she gave all she could give. She was an artist, author, actress and poet. The world truly was her stage and her medium! She will be remembered best for her infectious laugh and bright smile. Anna was loved by her Mama T (Teresa Maybee) and Mama C (Colleen McGuire), and brothers Shaun McGuire and Joseph Waite. She loved her co-conspirator aunt Jennifer Rutz and looked forward to many adventures and shenanigans. The one person in the world that “got her most” was her Grandma Florence Maybee while her Grandpa Lee Stewart had to cheat to win a game of ace deuce or cribbage. She loved getting Grandpa Tim Maybee his favorite snacks. So many people had a special place in Anna’s world and we are all better because of her. If you took the time to get to know Anna, your world was forever changed.
The family will be having a celebration of Anna’s life later this spring, contact family for details. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anna’s name to YMCA Camp Dudley, according to Anna, “the greatest place on earth.”
