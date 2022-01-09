Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Ann Thomas, 89, of Selah, passed away on January 3, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Portland, OR to Arthur Jay and Myrna McQuatters. Her family moved to Hermiston, OR where Ann and her brother A.J. “Jay” graduated from high school. Ann met Loyd Thomas and they were married in 1952.
Ann and Loyd settled in Yakima in 1956. They joined Westminster Presbyterian Church where Ann volunteered her time. Ann was a homemaker while her children were young. She baked her own bread, birthday cakes, and cookies, canned fruit, and put together great birthday parties for her kids. Ann played the piano, sang WWII songs to her children, and read them her childhood copies of the Thornton Burgess Peter Cottontail books.
In 1969, the Thomas family moved to Selah. Ann worked as a teachers’ aide in the Selah School District for over 20 years where she enjoyed both her colleagues and the children she worked with.
Ann loved animals, whether pets or all the birds in the area. Fortunately, she never realized her desire to have a skunk for a pet. When she had time, Ann loved to dig in the garden. She had a wide variety of bearded irises and cherished roses she started from cuttings given to her by family and friends.
Ann and Loyd were members of the Horseless Carriage Club of America for over 50 years, and they enjoyed touring with their car club. They made lifelong friends with other antique car buffs and club members.
Ann and Loyd were married for 61 years until Loyd’s death in 2013. Her brother Jay passed away in 2018. Ann is survived by her three children, Lynn Wisse (Carl), Jim Thomas, and Jerry Thomas (Ann), and her grandchildren, Jennifer Wisse (Christian), Travis Wisse (Jessica), Kellen Thomas and Asha Thomas. Ann recently got to meet her first great grandson, Maklin Wisse.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
