Smith Funeral Home
Ann Radach age 96 passed away on March 29, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1925 to Christopher Columbus Underwood and Pearlie Lee Allred in Blountsville, Alabama. She was one of 10 children. On October 13, 1947 Ann was married to Alex Radach in Oneonta, Alabama. They lived a short time in Alabama. Then they lived a short time in North Dakota. In 1949 they moved to Sunnyside, Washington. In 1962 they moved to a farm in Mabton. They raised 3 children. Ann was a homemaker. She loved fishing, working in her garden and in her flowers. She was very involved in doing her family’s genealogy.
She is survived by 3 children, Bob and Joyce Radach of Grandview, Washington, Nancy and Jim Bateman of Yuma, Arizona, and Linda and Jerry Ferson of Sunnyside, Washington. Also surviving her are 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. She was also preceded by her husband of 66 years Alex Radach and one grandson. She was a longtime member of Home Missionary Church Presently Cornerstone Assembly Of God in Sunnyside, Washington.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Ann’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in