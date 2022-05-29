Ann R. Worden passed away at her home in Yakima on May 8, 2022 at the age of 91. Ann was born in Yakima on January 14, 1931 as the third of four children to Austin and Ruth (Willard) McCafferty.
Ann’s father, Austin “Shorty” McCafferty, owned the local dog kennel in Yakima, so Ann and her siblings had lots of puppies to play with. Her father passed away while she was still a young girl, so Ann had to take on the household duties, while her mother worked as a short order cook at Sam’s Cafe in Yakima.
While visiting a friend, Ann was introduced to her friend’s handsome older brother, Rollo Worden. It was love at first sight which became a whirlwind romance of 100 dates. On June 13, 1948 they entered into a marriage that would last over 70 years and produce two children, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ann chose to stay at home and raise her two children. After the children were grown, Ann went to work in the family business, Selzer-Worden in Union Gap. However, Ann had always loved crafts and in 1978 she convinced Rollo to let her open her own business, The Mushroom Craft Center in downtown Yakima. The business was a success and Ann even volunteered to create a series of instructional cake decorating and craft shows on KYVE TV. In 1996 Ann decided to close The Mushroom Craft Center so they could retire and travel. Rollo and Ann traveled the United States and Europe extensively, but they loved wintering at their place in Desert Hot Springs, California.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Rollo Worden; her parents, Austin and Ruth McCafferty; her brother, James (Corky) McCafferty; her brother, John (Noela) McCafferty; her sister, Stella (Don) Totten; and her son in-law Steve Roomsburg.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Linda Roomsburg; her son, Larry (Lola) Worden; her granddaughters, Elaine Cabrera and Lisa (Clayton) Minnix; and six great-grandchildren, Kayla, Wesley, Amber, Kevin, Megan and Ryan.
A memorial service and reception will be held at Rainier Memorial Center on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1 pm.
