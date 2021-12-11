Ann L. Organ, beloved mother, grandmother, and educator passed away November 27, 2021.
Born in Mount Vernon, Washington in 1935, Ann graduated from Mount Vernon High School. After graduation she went to Central Washington State College where she met her future husband, Dan.
Dan and Ann married the summer after graduation. After a few years on Washington’s rainy side, they missed the eastern Washington sunshine, and moved to Yakima.
After the children started school, Ann worked as a librarian in several area schools including Carroll High School and the Yakima Alternative School. While working at the Alternative School she graduated with a master’s degree from City University.
She was a parishioner at St. Timothy’s for over fifty years and served as a Sunday school teacher.
She and Dan enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii. Closer to home, they bought an RV and travelled through the Southwest and Canada, but their favorite place was Snee Oosh near LaConner. When not traveling, she liked working on their farm where they raised chickens, goats, miniature horses, spaniels and the occasional barn cat.
In 2018 they moved to Monroe to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her children Margaret, James, and David, daughter-in-law Wendy, and her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jeremy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Organ.
Services will be announced later.
