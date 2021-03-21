Ann G. Aldrich

July 6, 1944 - March 3, 2021
Ann Georgia Aldrich, known to many as “Sweet Annie,” passed away peacefully at her home in Yakima, Washington on 3/3/21 enveloped in her family’s devotion, including her childhood love and husband of 56 years Jerry Aldrich.
Ann Georgia Hopkins was born to Frank and Ellen Hopkins of Silverdale, Washington on 7/6/44 and soon welcomed a younger brother Donny Hopkins who served in Vietnam as a young recruit. As a young Silverdale resident, she met classmate Gerald Norman Aldrich and they enjoyed a loving courtship until they married on 8/24/64. A short time later, son Brook and daughter Sunny were born and the family grew up in north Seattle, Washington. The young couple started a general construction business where Annie served as bookkeeper until retirement. After traveling and enjoying the freedom of retirement, the Aldriches relocated to Yakima in 2014 and have enjoyed the bright blue skies and local community.
Annie waged a brave two-year long battle, and the family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the medical teams associated with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, North Star Lodge Cancer Center and most recently Memorial Hospice and Home Care.
Annie was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother.
Many loved ones and friends are left behind to remember the sweetest, kindest, and most generous woman including husband Jerry Aldrich, son Brook Aldrich and daughter Sunny and son-in-law Mitch Cameron.
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday April 23, 2021 at 3:00 pm with a Reception to follow at Birchfield Manor Inn. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Ann’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be considered to Annie’s treasured charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/, and Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/, or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
