Ann C Bailey, 84 of Yakima, WA passed away on May 21, 2021.
She was born on November 25, 1936 in Au Train, MI to Hobson D Richards and Antoinette Richards.
She graduated Bremerton High School in 1954.
Ann married William R Bailey on August 27, 1955 in Bremerton, WA and they were married for 56 years.
She had three children, Rick Bailey of Yakima, WA, Brian Bailey of Belfry, MT, and a daughter Denise Baumgartner of Bremerton, WA.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Hobson and Antoinette, sisters Patricia Ann Richards and Ella Mae Morgan, brother Allen David Richards and daughter Denise Baumgartner.
Ann is survived by a brother Hobson E Richards of Colville, WA and sons Rick Bailey and Brian Bailey and five grandchildren.
After the death of her husband William in 2011, she moved to Yakima to be close to her son Rick.
She resided at Peach Tree Retirement Center and she was the champion for all things Peach Tree and made sure everyone had everything the needed. She enjoyed being around her friends there.
Ann was a devout Catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yakima, WA.
There will be no services. Rainier Memorial Center assisted the family with their arrangements.
