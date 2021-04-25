Valley Hills Funeral Home
Anita Vargas, age 92, left to be with the Lord on April 19, 2021 in Benton City, WA surrounded by her dear loved ones.
Born to Antonio Hernandez and Manuela Hernandez (Cardenas) in Eagle Pass, Texas. She was raised with four sisters and one brother. Anita met the love of her life, her husband Alfredo Vargas, in Eagle Pass, TX in 1941. In 1945, they relocated to Harrah, WA where they built the family home and raised their ten children.
She worked in the fields for Gamache Farms with her husband for many years even with children on her back. Together they helped other families by sheltering them and helping them with work opportunities. On summer vacations they’d pack the whole family up and head to Mount Vernon, WA to pick strawberries for weeks at a time. After the season ended she loved to make her favorite strawberry jam.
Anita’s biggest passion in life was to gather many people and feed them good food. Her cooking was a true labor of love. Holiday dinner was her favorite because she made sure everyone was invited and her door was always open.
She was a faithful woman to the Catholic church and she attended mass every Sunday. She would pray for every single person in the family, every single night, for hours. Her love for her family was endless. Not only did she raise her children but she raised many of her grandchildren too. In fact, Anita was everyone’s grandma even if they weren’t her blood. She will always be remembered for her unwavering compassion for anyone that came into her life. One of the beliefs that she always held was that everyone deserves a second chance. She was there for her family. As she would say, “Beuno o malo.” In 2011 Alfredo and her moved to Benton City, WA to be cared for by Valentino and Anita Vargas-Reyes, her daughter and son-in-law.
Anita is survived by her children Albert H. Vargas (Christina Vargas), Raquel H. Ortiz (Chuck Ortiz), Ellena H. Hora (Steve Hora), Antonio H. Vargas (Diana Vargas), Anita H. Vargas-Reyes (Valentino Reyes), Armando H. Vargas (Sonia Vargas), Amelia H. Castaneda (Daniel Castaneda), a son-in-law, Johnny Rodriguez,Frank Rodriguez and a daughter-in-law Mary King Vargas. She also has 40 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren and growing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Manuela Hernandez, all of her siblings, her children Alfredo H. Vargas, Carman H. Rodriguez, Maria Louisa Rodriguez, Christine Vargas, her grandson Robert Vargas, her great-granddaughters Christie Cox and Kylee Rochelle.
Viewing and visitation will be held 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Valley Hills Funeral Home (531 S. 16th St.) in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 30, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at Zillah Cemetery (100 1st Avenue). A reception will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home following the graveside services.
“Si Dios Quiere” was a saying Anita would famously say throughout her years and it was something she taught us all through her own example. Anita’s passion and love continues to be passed on from generation to generation. Never to be forgotten, she will stay in the hearts of those who knew and loved her forever.
