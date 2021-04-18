Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Anita Marie Boyd born January 18, 1952 was called home on April 10, 2021. Anita was born in Yakima, WA to Marie and Jack Boyd. She was the oldest of two sisters, Sandy Daily and Cile Hutson also of Yakima. She had two sons, Jeff and Marc. She also had numerous grandkids and great grandkids who we knew were her world. She also has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
Anita loved planting flowers; all kinds of them. She loved to sit outside and listen to the birds. She also loved to go shopping. Dollar store was always her go to. She spent a lot of time at the races locally or out of town. She also loved spending time with family and putting a smile on all our faces. She had the spunkiest attitude and definitely didn’t hold back when it came to things she believed in.
She will be greatly missed by so many! Anita is survived by her life-long partner Bruce Beede, her mother Marie Boyd, son Jeff Andreas, Brent and Jesse Beede, and granddaughter Ashley. She is preceded in death by her father Jack Boyd and her son Marc Andreas.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the place of a funeral/memorial. For more service details and to share a memory or condolence, please visit www.shawandsons.com.
