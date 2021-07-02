Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Anita Louisa Relles, born August 8, 1973, passed away on June 14, 2021. Anita found joy in simple things. She loved making jewelry and she knew how to crochet. She enjoyed freedom most of all. She didn’t stay in one place too long. Anita played by her own rules, anyone who knew her knew that. Her favorite color was blue, and she loved flowers and butterflies. Even when things got hard, she would figure it out. Anita made good memories with us all regardless, with her mom and stepfather and with all her kids. She had six children and 11 beautiful grandkids. We are all going to miss her so much.
“There is a place on earth so far removed from everything and everyone that is like a lost world, and the generations of folks who love in that place are like a lost tribe.” –Skip to My Lou, William Martin Cump
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Tahoma Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
