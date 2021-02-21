Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Anita Lois (Soefker) Strope Knight, age 84 of Selah, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8th, 2021 in Sumner, Washington where she had been living for the last year and a half. She was born in Highland Park, Illinois to Alfred and Irma Soefker on May 19th, 1936. She moved to Washington state with her mother as a young girl and grew up on the Key Peninsula where she attended school and worked with her family. She married her high school sweetheart Raymond Strope and together they had 4 children. They spent time living and raising their children in Washington and California.
After becoming a widow in 1986 Anita married Russell Knight in 1998. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond Strope, her second husband Russell Knight, and her parents Alfred Soefker and Irma Kelly.
She is survived by her 4 children, Becky Lenhart (Duke), David Strope (Sherri), Allan Strope (Pat), and Gary Strope (Kitina), and 10 step children. She was also grandma to 34 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 half sisters and 1 half brother.
A Memorial Service is being planned for April, you can reach the family by email to be notified of the date and time at gstropehome@comcast.net. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
