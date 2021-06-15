Anita Ann Kasiupha Tanewasha (61) was born February 10, 1960 to the late Kelly Tanewasha and Lucille Johnson Strong Tanewasha in Toppenish, WA. She went to the creator surrounded by family on June 9, 2021.
Anita was a member of the Confederated Tribes & Bands Yakama Nation. She was born and raised in the Shaker Church religion. She attended Granger schools and Wapato school. She graduated from Wapato High School in 1979. She earned her business certificate from Yakima Trend School.
During her childhood years in school, she participated in softball, basketball, cross country. She was known as spider legs for her speed, she was an all-around player in softball and basketball. During her teen years, she traveled around the United States with Donna Sampson’s softball and basketball teams – Indians, Indian Thunder, and would compete in cross country races for them to continue traveling to the next state to play ball. She would place 3rd place overall, and 1st for women’s. Throughout her life, she was always selected for Miss Hustle, All-Star, and MVP in all sports. Her love for sports continued through volunteering for many years for numerous sports – basketball, t-ball, softball, volleyball, soccer, kickball, and swimming throughout the Yakima Valley. Her goal as a coach was “I tell the kids it doesn’t matter if we win or lose, its how we play the game.” Teamwork and hustle is what she always emphasized with her teams. In her recognition of her work as a coach, she received one of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s One World, One Valley award. She was a good example of a leader and positive influence in many lives. She always had her home open to everyone, had a warm smile, encouraging words & prayers.
Her hobbies & interests included going to the movies, sewing shawls, ribbon shirts, ribbon skirts, she was highly creative with her work, going to the mountains root digging and picking huckleberries, she was deeply knowledgeable with the traditional foods, coaching all sports for her family. She enjoyed putting together big family gatherings. In her younger days she picked cherries, apples, pears, for the families of the Reddouts, Parkers, and Carpenters all of Granger orchards. She worked in the asparagus fields of Toppenish, Liberty theatre of Toppenish, 7-11 of Toppenish, JCP of Toppenish, Yakama Nation Cultural Heritage Center as a coordinator, Granger High School Girls Basketball program coach, Yakama Nation Tribal School girls program as Head Coach, Yakama Nation Cultural Center as a Cultural Resource Specialist. She volunteered for many years for the Toppenish School District, and Granger School District, Yakama Nation Head Start program as a Chairwoman for the Toppenish and Wapato Parent Committees, Policy Council Secretary and Community Representative.
She was preceded in death by her son Baby Gonzalez, grandson Baby Castilleja-Tanewasha, her parents Kelly & Lucille Tanewasha, sister Priscilla Strong, brothers Robert Strong Jr., Reginal Strong, Samuel Strong, Elmer Tanewasha, Lawrence Tanewasha, Anson Tanewasha, and Jerry Tanewasha.
She is survived by her children Anita Lucille Tanewasha, Kellee (Micheal) Tanewasha, Shawnnekka Tanewasha, and My-xi-kee Tanewasha, her grandchildren Jessika Ann Tanewasha, Jennika Anika Tanewasha, and Layla Jade Castilleja, brother George (Doris) Strong, sisters Ne’sha Jackson, Inez Strong, Roberta, Strong, Emma Tanewasha, and Matilda Tanewasha, the Seelatsee, Strong, Johnson, Anderson, Hernandez, and Kuneki families, numerous relatives, and extended families.
Viewing services were held at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan on Friday June 11, 2021, and burial services were at Simpson Cemetery, White Swan Saturday June 12, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In