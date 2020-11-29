Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Angeline (Angie) Allen Harris Johnson, of Yakima, passed away on November 13, 2020. Angie was born January 16, 1938 in Yakima, Washington.
Angie graduated from Yakima High School in 1956. Her first job was as a ticket taker at Yakima Theatres. She unselfishly saved money from that job to buy an expensive pocket watch for her dad. He cherished that watch until his death. Her longest job was working in the office at Shield’s Bag and Printing in Yakima for eighteen years.
She lived the majority of her life in the Yakima Valley but spent a couple decades living in Texas and New Mexico with her husband, JJ.
Angie enjoyed reading and amassed a large library of her favorites. She was a gifted cook even before she became addicted to watching cooking shows. She made fabulous meals without recipes from ingredients she happened to have on hand. Angie enjoyed the company of many pets throughout her life. Her dogs were lovingly cared for and lived a life akin to royalty.
Angie trusted people and believed in their goodness. She generously shared what she had with others. She loved her family and would do anything for them even if it meant she would do without to provide for them.
She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Harris, her parents, Edward and Sylvia Allen, two sisters, Lee and Wilma, her husband JJ, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by a brother, Gerry Allen, a son, Jeff Harris, a daughter, Diane Caldwell (Jeff), two grandchildren, Kelson and Brooke, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At her request, no Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yakima Humane Society or American Cancer Society in care of Brookside Funeral Home (P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
