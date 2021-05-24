A year ago we lost a piece of our heart. Angelina Ramirez Leos passed away on May 24, 2020, surrounded by her children and husband in Mexico. She was born June 28, 1945 in Tototlan, Jalisco, Mexico to Severiana Velazquez and Benito Leos. Angelina married Herminio Ramirez Gomez on July 27, 1964, in Tototlan, Jalisco. She was a devoted and doting wife of 55 years.
Angelina was a loving mother of ten, companion, sister, and friend. She was fondly known as Mama Lina to 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Our mother was a strong, humble, and forgiving woman who loved unconditionally with all her heart. Alzheimer’s may have taken her memory but she held on to her love for us, for as long as she could. Even though she couldn’t remember our names, the way her eyes lit up when we walked into the room and her big smile let us know that she still loved us and knew deep down that we belonged to her.
She welcomed everyone into her home, never failing to offer a meal. Her family was everything to her. When she wasn’t running around after her grandchildren, she loved spending her time outside tending to her flowers/garden and spontaneously dancing when the right song came on.
We miss her home-cooked Mexican meals, especially her tamales with mole. Oftentimes during the holidays, we griped and complained when we’d see her preparing the ingredients for the tamales because it meant we were going to spend hours making them. However, the tamales production always ended with belly aches of laughter with our parents and we fondly remember those times with our mother. Without fail, her grandchildren would request her tacos de frijoles during their visits and Mama Lina lovingly agreed every time.
We miss her every day. We miss her smile. We miss her laugh. We miss her jokes, her stories. But most of all we miss her warmth and love. It didn’t matter if you were her family or not, you felt her acceptance and love.
She was preceded in death by Lucas Ramirez (son), Severiana Velazquez (mother), Benito Leos (father), Maria de La Luz Briones (sister) as well as Laura Medina (her niece that recently passed).
Angelina is survived by Hermninio and her children, Juan (Aida), Humberto (Patricia), Maria Bautista (Alfonso), Rodolfo (Angie), Evangelina Cunningham (Isaac), Herminio Jr., Severiana, Emilia Barrera (Noe), and Sofia Angeles (Marko).
We are forever grateful to our sister, Emilia Barrera, for the years of loving care she gave until mom’s return to Mexico and the loving home care nurses, Estela Valadez and Melissa Franco of Tototlan Jalisco.
In memory of our mother, please consider donating to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.
