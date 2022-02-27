Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Angelina Ochoa De-Prado, 90, passed away on February 23rd, 2022 at her home in Selah, WA in the care of her loving family. Born on January 27th, 1932 in Michoacan, Mexico, she immigrated to Washington in 1978 for a better life for her family. She is survived by her remaining 12 children, 6 boys: Prajediz Prado and spouse, Eva Prado; Jose Prado Ochoa; Martin Prado and spouse Adolfina Garcia Prado; Jose M. Prado, Jr. and spouse, Linda Popejoy Prado; Salvador Prado and spouse, Marisol Shenli Prado; Johnny G. Prado and spouse Michelle Valencia Prado; and 6 girls: Zenaida Prado Garcia; Guadalupe Prado Rivera and spouse Geronimo Rivera; Maria Prado Herrera and spouse Pedro Herrera; Francisca Prado Beyrouty and spouse Christopher Beyrouty; Eva Prado Garcia and Partner Angel Cuevas; Angelina Prado Romero and spouse Ignacio Romero. She was preceded in death by her son Jesus Prado Ochoa. She is also survived by a legacy of over 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and enjoyed the love and admiration of her extended family and friends. With her most generous spirit and giving Soul, to know her was to love her. She will be dearly missed and is resting peacefully with her Lord knowing she was well loved by us all.
Viewing at Our Lady of Lourdes in Selah, WA begins at 4:00 pm March 3rd with a Vigil at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 am also at Our Lady of Lourdes followed by Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in