Wife, mother, and servant of the Lord, Angela Sappenfield, was called home on August 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA. Angela was born January 16, 1979 in Toppenish, WA. She attended high school in Yakima and married her one true love, Jason Sappenfield, on November 4, 2000. Together they had three beautiful children and two grandchildren.
Angela’s interests included sewing, going on drives and trips with the family, spending time with Jesus, and taking in the beach and ocean. She had a strong faith in Jesus and a servant’s heart. She found glimpses of Christ in everything she saw. Beyond her joy in Christ, she also found great joy in her family. When she wasn’t talking about the Lord, you would find her bragging about her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her life group sisters and serving in church, especially the Snacky Shack.
Angela was also an intrepid entrepreneur that started and maintained several businesses. When she wasn’t growing her own companies, she managed the Zillah Subway. She instilled her strong work ethic in all of her children. Because of her faith and values, she raised her children to work hard and do their work for the Lord.
Survivors left behind by Angela include her husband, Jason Sappenfield, and their daughters, Dystiny (Michael) Sandoval, and Hannah Sappenfield, and their son, Tanner Sappenfield, as well as their grandchildren Carter Sappenfield and Aria Sandoval, her father Leo Weishaar, her sisters Crystal Frayle and Leona Frazier, and her brothers Justin Weishaar and Freddy Gibson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Richardson and her grandmother, Christiana Weishaar.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 1:00-6:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Changing Pointe Church (1510 South 36th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. A GoFundMe account has been setup to help the family, https://gofund.me/fde4d837.
The family would like to give special thanks to Changing Pointe Church and Note of Joy Christian Center for all of their support. They would also like to thank all the countless volunteers and those that did life with her.
