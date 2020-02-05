Rainier Memorial Center
Angela Nichole Paullin passed away on January 29, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1983 in Yakima, Washington.
Angela attended McKinley Elementary, MLK Elementary where she participated in excel classes, Lewis and Clark Middle School, and Davis High School.
Angela fulfilled her childhood dream and became a hair stylist in 2003 and continued until she could no longer physically fulfill the demands of the career.
She was a founding member of the Wine Country Crushers Roller Derby Team and continued to volunteer for the team even after physical restraints kept her from participating as a player. In her heart, she was forever a “Crusher.”
Angela was known for her crazy, contagious laugh and the loving nature of her huge heart. Just when you thought her heart was so full that she had no more room, someone else would come along and she always found room for more.
Angela is survived by her sons, Cade Paullin and Cole Paullin, mother, Carlotta Manuel, brothers, Anthony Alexander (Tara), Anthony Kizziar, and Noah Kizziar, and sister, Olivia Hart (Tim); several aunts and uncles, 2 nieces, 5 nephews, a great niece and a great nephew, who were all very dear to her.
A Celebration of her Life will be Friday February 7, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Stone Church, .497 N. Wenas, Selah.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wine Country Crushers Roller Derby.
