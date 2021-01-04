Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Angela Mary Wakefield went to be with the Lord on December 29, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Her passing fell on the birthday of her late son, David, who is in heaven welcoming her with open arms.
Angie was born in Prosser, Washington on June 10, 1952. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1969 and then went on to work for Memorial Hospital and other medical clinics throughout the Yakima Valley as a Phlebotomist and Medical Transcriptionist.
She met her husband Charles (Mike) Wakefield and was married to him in 1982. One year later, they were blessed with their twins Ricky and Rachael. Angie was a devoted follower of Jesus and she instilled her love for Him into all her children. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and frequent trips to the beach with her family. She also loved fishing with her husband and usually ended up out fishing him and everyone else.
She always had an open door and a loving heart towards everyone. She will be deeply missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Mike Wakefield; children Ricky, Rachael, and Jamie; brothers Sean and Tony McDonald; grandchildren David, Hunter, Faith, Arien, Whitney, Regan and Trinity; great-granddaughter Grace Nelson. She is also survived by her husband’s family who loved her dearly. As well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her oldest son David and parents Grace and Myron.
Mom, you were one of the strongest, most patient, loving and loyal woman anyone could know. You are and were loved tremendously and will forever be in our hearts. See you when we get there.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the time is right. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
