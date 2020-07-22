Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Angela Mary Robel, 97, passed away July 16, 2020 early in the morning. She has gone to be with her loving husband Lester.
On Christmas Day, 1922, Angela Mary was born to Sandy and Theresa (Schuller) Shelton in the Yakima Valley where she lived her entire life. She was the oldest of seven children, having had four sisters and two brothers.
Angela was raised on a family farm in the valley and graduated from Yakima High School. In 1941, she met the love of her life, Lester Robel, while working in a warehouse in Ahtanum. They were married November 20, 1941 and four years later they moved into a home they built on an apple orchard west of Yakima where they raised their five boys. Angela lived in the home they created for more than 60 years. Angela was a very active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, a member of St. Paula’s Guild, and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. She loved gardening and was not happy unless she was digging in the dirt; if you could grow it, she could can it. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for the entire family.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Joe and Carol of Olympia; Jerry and Bonnie of Selah; Robert of Connell; Allan and Debbie of Moses Lake; and Bruce and Bonnie of Spanaway. She also has 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Theresa Ciez; brothers, Stanley and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Kushner, Genevieve Pontes, and Shirley Emard and a granddaughter, Josetta Robel.
A Viewing will be available from 4 pm to 8 pm with a Rosary recited at 6 pm. Both will be at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Calvary Cemetery at 10 am Tuesday July 28, 2020 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. There is no seating so bring a chair and shading if needed. To share a memory with her family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
